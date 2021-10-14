PAGASA: Monsoon rains expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News) — The southwest monsoon is affecting Luzon.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, and Central Luzon will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and coastal waters.

Visayas and Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate strong winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.