PAGASA monitors LPA off Surigao del Sur; trough affecting northeastern Mindanao

(Eagle News)-The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Surigao del Sur.

PAGASA said the trough of the LPA 860 kilometers east southeast off Hinatuan was affecting the northeastern section of Mindanao.

Cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms will be experienced over the provinces of Cagayan, Isabela and Aurora while partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms are forecast over Batanes, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Mt. Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union at Pangasinan due to the easterlies.

Light to strong winds blowing from the east to northeast will prevail over Northern Luzon and in Aurora Province, PAGASA said.