PAGASA monitors LPA off Surigao del Sur

(Eagle News)-The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Surigao del Sur.

PAGASA said the LPA was located 655 kilometers east of Hinatuan.

So far, the weather bureau said Caraga and Eastern Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the trough of the LPA.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon affecting Luzon.

The rest of the country on the other hand will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.