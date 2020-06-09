PAGASA monitors LPA off E. Samar

Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off eastern Samar.

PAGASA said as of 3 a.m., the LPA was estimated 465 kilometers east of Guiuan.

It is embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone affecting Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao.

PAGASA said partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms are expected over the provinces of Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Qurino, Aurora, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mt. Province and Benguet, this time due to the easterlies.

Light to moderate winds will prevail over Northern Luzon and in Aurora Province, which will have slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said.

Meanwhile, a thunderstorm advisory is hoisted over parts of Mindanao.

The weather bureau said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are being experienced in Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Norte (Leon B. Postigo, Salug, Liloy, Labason, Gutalac, Sibuco), Basilan and Sulu.

PAGASA said these may affect nearby areas and may persist within one to two hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” the bureau said.