PAGASA monitors LPA off Catanduanes

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Catanduanes.

PAGASA said because of the LPA situated 310 kilometers east of Virac as of 3 a.m., Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to occasional heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Zamboanga Peninsula, and the rest of Visayas, PAGASA said, will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers mostly in the afternoon or evening, but this time due to localized thunderstorms.

Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.