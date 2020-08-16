PAGASA monitoring two LPAs

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring two low pressure areas in the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

In an advisory, PAGASA said one LPA was situated 160 kilometers east of Tuguegarao, Cagayan, and another 135 kilometers west northwest of Dagupan City, Pangasinan.

Because of the LPAs, scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected in the Ilocos and CAR regions, Cagayan Valley, and Quezon.

PAGASA said the southwest monsoon continues to affect Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, which means scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected in Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and parts of Calabarzon.

Localized thunderstorms, on the other hand, will bring rains over the rest of the country mostly in the afternoon or evening.

No gale warning has been hoisted in any part of the country.