PAGASA monitoring two LPAs, severe tropical storm outside PAR

Southwest monsoon affecting Visayas, Palawan, Mindanao

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Northern Samar.

PAGASA said apart from the LPA situated 470 kilometers east northeast of Catarman, there was another LPA 575 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan.

The weather bureau said the southwest monsoon is also affecting Visayas, Palawan and Mindanao.

Severe Tropical Storm “Dolphin,” which wss called “Marce” when it was inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, is located 2155 kilometers northeast of extreme Northern Luzon as well, PAGASA said, and was moving northeastward at 15 kilometers per hour.

PAGASA said Central Luzon, Bicol Region, Isabela, Quirino, Quezon, and Samar Provinces will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms.

Northern and Central Luzon, and the rest of the country, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters, PAGASA said.