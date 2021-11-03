PAGASA monitoring two LPAs

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring two low pressure areas.

According to PAGASA, one LPA was so far situated 70 kilometers west of Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental while the other was at 1,095 kilometers east of Visayas.

PAGASA said the northeast monsoon is still affecting Luzon.

According to the weather bureau, Visayas, Masbate, Palawan, Zamboanga del Norte, and Misamis Occidental will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, the rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

According to the weather bureau, the northern and eastern sections of Luzon and the eastern section of Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.