PAGASA monitoring two LPAs

(Eagle News) –The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring two low pressure areas off, one off Leyte and the other off Zamboanga del Norte.

PAGASA said the first LPA was so far located 75 km southeast of Tacloban City and is embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Meanwhile, the other LPA was estimated 100 km west southwest of Dipolog City.

According to the weather bureau, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM, and Palawan will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the ITCZ or the LPA, but it didn’t specifically mention which one.

Batanes and Babuyan Islands will have cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeasterly surface windflow.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to ITCZ or localized thunderstorms.

The weather bureau said moderate to strong winds will prevail over Northern Luzon, which will have moderate to rough seas.

Light to moderate winds will prevail over the rest of the country, which will have slight to moderate seas.