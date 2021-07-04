PAGASA monitoring two low pressure areas

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring two low pressure areas.

PAGASA said one of them was spotted 815 km east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar.

The other, it said, was situated 120 km east of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro.

The weather bureau said Metro Manila, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA. Bicol Region, Visayas, and Mindanao, as a result, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

According to the weather bureau, Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.