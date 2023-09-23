PAGASA monitoring two low pressure areas

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring two low pressure areas.

PAGASA said as of 3 a.m., one was 85 kilometers northeast of Infanta, Quezon.

The other, it said, was located 125 kilometers west of Iba, Zambales.

The weather bureau said the southwest monsoon, meanwhile, is also affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

As a result, PAGASA said Metro Manila, Visayas, the rest of Luzon, and Zamboanga Peninsula will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

The rest of Mindanao, meanwhile, will have cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

The entire country is expected to have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters, PAGASA said.