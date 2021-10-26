PAGASA monitoring two active tropical cyclones outside PAR

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring two tropical cyclones outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

PAGASA said a tropical depression is so far located 230 kilometers west of Kalayaan Islands.

A tropical storm, on the other hand, is situated 1760 kilometers east of Northern Luzon.

PAGASA said Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, Quezon, Camarines Provinces, and Catanduanes will have cloudy skies with rains but due to the northeast monsoon affecting Northern Luzon.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Ilocos Region, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.