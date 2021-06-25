PAGASA monitoring TS “Champi” outside PAR

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring Tropical Storm “Champi” outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

According to the weather bureau, “Champi” is so far located 1840 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kph and a gustiness of up to 115 kph and moving north northwest at 10 kph.

According to PAGASA, meanwhile, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Bataan and Zambales will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the Philippines will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

Extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate winds and coastal waters.

The rest of the country, on the other hand, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.