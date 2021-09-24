PAGASA monitoring tropical storm outside PAR

“Mindulle” to be called “Lannie” once it enters PAR on Sunday or Monday, PAGASA says

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a tropical storm outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

PAGASA said “Mindulle” (international name) is expected to enter PAR on Sunday, Sept. 26, or Monday, Sept. 27.

Once inside PAR, the tropical storm will be called “Lannie.”

PAGASA said so far, “Mindulle” is estimated 1,995 kilometers east of Southern Luzon.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 90 kph.

“Mindulle” is moving west northwestward at 25 kph.

According to the weather bureau, the tropical storm is unlikely to directly affect the weather conditions of the country so far.

However, the typhoon may cause moderate to rough seas over the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon beginning Monday primarily due to swells.