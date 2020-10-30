PAGASA monitoring tropical storm outside of PAR

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a tropical storm outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

PAGASA said Tropical Storm “Atsani” was situated 2,320 kilometers east of Mindanao, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 170 kph.

It is moving west at 20 kph.

So far, PAGASA said Visayas, Bicol Region, Northern Mindanao and Caraga will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the trough of Typhoon “Rolly.”

PAGASA said flash floods or landslides during moderate to heavy rains are possible.

Batanes and Cagayan, PAGASA said, will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the northeasterly surface windflow.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, this time due to localized thunderstorms.

Luzon, PAGASA said, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.