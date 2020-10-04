PAGASA monitoring tropical depression outside PAR

2 LPAs also spotted

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a tropical depression outside of the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

PAGASA said the tropical cyclone located 1900 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon was apart from the two low pressure areas the bureau was monitoring.

One LPA was estimated 420 kilometers east of Virac, while the other was located 395 kilometers west of Sangley Point in Cavite.

The southwest monsoon, PAGASA said, is also affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Visayas, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, BARMM, SOCCSKSARGEN, and Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon and an LPA.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms.

Northern Luzon, PAGASA said, will have moderate winds and moderate coastal waters.

The eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.