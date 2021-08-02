PAGASA monitoring tropical depression outside PAR; southwest monsoon still affecting PHL

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

According to PAGASA, the weather disturbance was so far located 2195 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center, and a gustiness of up to 55 kph.

It is moving northwest at 25 kph.

According to the weather bureau, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Zambales, and Bataan will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms as the southwest monsoon continues to affect the Philippines.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Luzon and Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and coastal waters.

Mindanao, the weather bureau said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.