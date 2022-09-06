PAGASA monitoring tropical depression outside PAR

Southwest monsoon affecting western sections of Northern and Central Luzon

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

According to PAGASA, the tropical depression is so far located 1,680 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is affecting the western sections of Northern and Central Luzon.

PAGASA said Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, Zambales, and Bataan will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate winds and coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.