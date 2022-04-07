PAGASA monitoring tropical depression outside PAR

Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL due to northeasterly surface windflow, LPA off Surigao del Sur

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a tropical cyclone outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

According to PAGASA, the tropical depression was so far located 2,435 kilometers east of Mindanao.

The tropical depression was apart from the low pressure area located 130 km east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, and which is embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Visayas and Mindanao.

The weather bureau said Visayas, Mindanao, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, and Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the LPA.

Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mountain Province, and Aurora, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with rains due to the northeasterly surface windflow.

Ilocos Region, Abra, and Benguet will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, the entire country will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.