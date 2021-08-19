PAGASA monitoring tropical depression outside PAR

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

According to PAGASA, the tropical depression was so far located 1,655 kilometers east of Central Luzon, with winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 55 kph.

It is expected to enter PAR on Friday if it continues to move northwest.

So far, the weather bureau said Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said this was because of the easterlies affecting the country.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

The whole country, the weather bureau said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.