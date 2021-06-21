PAGASA monitoring tropical depression outside PAR

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

According to the weather bureau, the tropical depression is so far located 2265 kilometers east of Visayas.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kilometers per hour.

It is moving west northwest at 70 kilometers per hour.

According to PAGASA, Metro Manila, Western Visayas, Mindoro Provinces, Palawan, Cavite, Bataan, and Zambales will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon affecting Luzon and Western Visayas.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

The rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

Meanwhile, the weather bureau said the northern and western section of Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.