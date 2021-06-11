PAGASA monitoring tropical depression outside PAR

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

According to PAGASA, the tropical depression is so far located 1,005 kilometers west of Northern Luzon.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph, with gustiness of up to 75 kph.

The weather bureau said the weather disturbance is moving west northwest at 20 kph.

Meanwhile, Central and Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Davao Region, Catanduanes, Sorsogon and Masbate will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, this time, due to the monsoon trough affecting the Philippines.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, the whole country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.