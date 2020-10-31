PAGASA monitoring tropical depression outside PAR

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

PAGASA said Tropical Depression “Atsani” was so far located 1,625 kilometers east of Visayas, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

It is moving west northwest at 25 kph.

Bicol Region, PAGASA said, will have stormy weather due to Typhoon “Rolly,” which is so far moving over the Philippine Sea.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to heavy with at times heavy rains are possible.

CALABARZON, Aurora, Marinduque, Romblon, Samar Provinces and Biliran, on the other hand, will have rains with gusty winds.

The rest of Visayas, rest of MIMAROPA, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the trough of Typhoon “Rolly.”

The Cordillera Administrative Region and Cagayan Valley will have cloudy skies with light rains due to the Northeasterly Surface Windflow.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA said Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.