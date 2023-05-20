PAGASA monitoring tropical depression outside PAR

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a tropical cyclone outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

PAGASA said the tropical depression was so far located 2510 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph and has a gustiness of up to 55 kph.

It is moving northwest at 55 kph.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said the Intertropical Convergence Zone was affecting Mindanao.

As a result, PAGASA said Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, and Palawan will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, Visayas, and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.