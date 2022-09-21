PAGASA monitoring tropical depression outside PAR

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

According to PAGASA, the tropical depression was so far located 1915 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of up to 45 kph.

The low pressure area PAGASA earlier said it was monitoring is so far located 1200 km east of Central Luzon.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is affecting the western sections of Central and Southern Luzon.

PAGASA said Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro and Northern Palawan including Cuyo Islands will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

Extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.