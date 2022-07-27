PAGASA monitoring tropical depression off Northern Luzon

Two LPAs also being monitored

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a tropical depression off Northern Luzon.

According to the weather bureau, it is also monitoring 2 low pressure areas.

One of them, the weather bureau said, was located 575 kilometers east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes.

The other is located 335 kilometers west of Sinait, Ilocos Sur.

PAGASA said so far, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms are expected over Metro Manila.

The rest of the country is expected to have the same conditions.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters, PAGASA said, are expected over the country.