PAGASA monitoring tropical depression off extreme N. Luzon

LPA spotted off Catanduanes also being monitored

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

PAGASA said the tropical depression 2010 east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon was apart from the low pressure area it was monitoring 135 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes.

PAGASA said Bicol Region, MIMAROPA , Visayas and Caraga will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the trough of the LPA.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, this time due to localized thunderstorms.

Northern Luzon, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.

The rest of Luzon Visayas, and Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.