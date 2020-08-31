PAGASA monitoring tropical depression off extreme N. Luzon, LPA east of Surigao del Sur with “Julian” outside PAR

Southwest monsoon affecting Central, Southern Luzon, weather bureau says

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a tropical depression off extreme Northern Luzon, outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

This was as Typhoon “Julian” exited PAR on Monday night, but not before slightly intensifying.

“Julian” is expected to move north-northwest toward the East China Sea, or northeast toward the Korean Peninsula.

According to PAGASA, a low pressure area located 775 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur is also being monitored.

So far, the weather bureau said the southwest monsoon is affecting Central and Southern Luzon.

Occidental Mindoro, as a result, will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected over Bicol region, Northern Samar, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon.

The entire Visayas and Palawan will also have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms and the southwest monsoon.

Light to moderate winds, PAGASA said, will prevail over the entire Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro, which will have light to moderate seas.