PAGASA monitoring tropical depression, LPA outside PAR

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a tropical depression and a low pressure area outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

PAGASA said the tropical depression was apart from Severe Tropical Storm “Pepito,” which is expected to exit PAR today or later in the afternoon.

The weather bureau said the tropical depression was estimated 1835 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

It is moving south southwest at 10 kph.

The LPA, on the other hand, was estimated 1780 kilometers east of Mindanao.

The weather bureau said it is likely to enter PAR on Friday and may develop into a tropical depression over the weekend.

So far, PAGASA said it is not affecting the country.