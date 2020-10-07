PAGASA monitoring severe tropical storm outside PAR, LPA off Camarines Norte

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a severe tropical storm outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

PAGASA said it is also monitoring a low pessure area 230 km east southeast of Daet, Camarines Norte or 85 km east of Virac, Catanduanes.

PAGASA said Severe Tropical Storm “Chan-Hom” is not expected to enter PAR.

So far, it is estimated based 1,515 km east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 110 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 135 kph, and is moving west northwestward at 15 kph.

PAGASA said “Chan-hom” will move generally northwestward until tomorrow morning and then, north-northwestward tomorrow evening before turning to a generally northeastward track on Friday.

“Chan-hom” is forecast to intensify into a typhoon tonight or tomorrow early morning and may reach its peak intensity tomorrow or Friday.

The LPA, on the other hand, is forecast to traverse the Southern Luzon-Visayas area.

It is less likely to develop into a tropical depression in the next 48 hours.

A strong northeasterly surface windflow will bring rough to very rough seas over the seaboards of Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and Ilocos Norte.

Sea travel risky is risky over these areas especially for those using small seacraft.