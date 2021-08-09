PAGASA monitoring LPA, tropical storm outside PAR

Southwest monsoon affecting Luzon

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area and a tropical storm outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

According to PAGASA, the southwest monsoon is also affecting Luzon.

As a result, the weather bureau said Batanes and Babuyan Islands will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the trough of the LPA.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, Luzon and Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.