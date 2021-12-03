PAGASA monitoring LPA off Visayas

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Visayas.

According to PAGASA, the LPA was so far located 970 km east of the island group.

It said the southern portion of Palawan including Kalayaan Islands will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms as a result.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said Visayas, the rest of Palawan, and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rain showers due to the northeast monsoon affecting Luzon and localized thunderstorms.

Cloudy skies with light rains will also be experienced over the provinces of Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Apayao, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Ifugao, Mt. Province, Benguet, and Aurora while partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union and Pangasinan.

PAGASA said moderate to strong winds will prevail over Visayas, Occidental Mindoro and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands, which will have moderate to rough seas, and Northern Luzon, which will have rough to very rough seas.