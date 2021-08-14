PAGASA monitoring LPA off Virac, Catanduanes

Easterlies affecting eastern section of Mindanao.

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Virac, Catanduanes.

PAGASA said the easterlies are also affecting the eastern section of Mindanao.

Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected over Eastern Visayas due to the LPA.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will have the same conditions.

According to the weather bureau, the Philippines will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.