PAGASA monitoring LPA off Tuguegarao City

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the LPA was so far 450 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City.

The weather disturbance may develop into a tropical depression into 24 hours.

According to PAGASA, in the next 24 hours, the low pressure area and shear line will bring moderate to heavy rains over Cagayan.

Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Batanes, the northern portion of Isabela, Apayao, Kalinga and Abra and Ilocos Norte.

“Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are likely, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps and in areas with significant antecedent rainfall,” PAGASA said.

The public was advised to take all the necessary precautions.