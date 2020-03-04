PAGASA monitoring LPA off Surigao del Sur

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Surigao del Sur.

PAGASA said as of 3 p.m., the LPA was estimated 745 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan.

PAGASA said Eastern Visayas and Caraga will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the trough of the LPA.

Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands will have cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon affecting Extreme Northern Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will, on the other hand, have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains because of the easterlies.

The rest of Visayas and Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms, PAGASA said.