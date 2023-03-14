PAGASA monitoring LPA off Surigao del Sur

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Surigao del Sur.

PAGASA said the LPA was so far 340 km southeast of Hinatuan.

The northeast monsoon is also affecting Luzon, PAGASA said.

According to the weather bureau, cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in Mindanao.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Aurora, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with rains.

Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains, the weather bureau said.

Luzon and the eastern section of Visayas and Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.