PAGASA monitoring LPA off Surigao del Sur

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

According to PAGASA, Bicol Region, Visayas and Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rain howers and thunderstorms due to the LPA and the shearline affecting the eastern sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas.

Flooding or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Quezon, Marinduque, and Oriental Mindoro, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with rains due to the northeast monsoon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains.

According to PAGASA, Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.