PAGASA monitoring LPA off Surigao del Sur

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Surigao del Sur.

According to PAGASA, the LPA is so far located 615 km east southeast of Hinatuan, and is embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Meanwhile, the shear line is affecting the eastern section of Northern Luzon.

According to the weather bureau, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms as a result.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan and Isabela, on the other hand, will have cloudy skies with rains.

Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Abra, Kalinga, and Apayao, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.