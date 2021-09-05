PAGASA monitoring LPA off Surigao del Sur

Monsoon trough affecting the country

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Surigao del Sur.

PAGASA said the LPA was situated 785 km east northeast of Hinatuan.

The monsoon trough, meanwhile, is affecting the country.

Batanes and Babuyan Islands, PAGASA said, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, according to the weather bureau, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.