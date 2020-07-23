PAGASA monitoring LPA off Surigao del Sur

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Surigao del Sur.

So far, though, PAGASA weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin said the LPA estimated at

420 km east of Hinatuan, and that is embedded in the Intertropical Convergence Zone affecting Palawan and Mindanao is not expected to develop into a tropical depression.

Visayas, Palawan, and Occidental Mindoro, however, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the ITCZ and localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds will prevail in those areas, which will have slight to moderate seas.

A thunderstorm advisory has also been raised over parts of Mindanao.

PAGASA said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over portions of Dinagat Islands, Davao del Norte (Samal, Tagum, Carmen, Panabo, New Corella, San Isidro), Tawi Tawi and Zamboanga City within the next one to two hours.

These conditions are being experienced in Siargao, Socorro, Agusan del Sur (Trento, Bunawan, Veruela, Sta. Josefa, Loreto), Surigao del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Basilan, and Sulu.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.