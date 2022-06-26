PAGASA monitoring LPA off Surigao del Norte

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Surigao del Norte.

According to PAGASA, the LPA was so far located 70 kilometers east southeast of Surigao City.

As a result, Visayas, Bicol Region, Calabarzon, Mimaropa and Isabela will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are expected.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

The entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.