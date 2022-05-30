PAGASA monitoring LPA off Surigao del Norte

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Surigao del Norte.

According to PAGASA, the LPA was so far located 60 km north northeast of Surigao City or 95 km east of Maasin City, Southern Leyte.

PAGASA said Visayas, Caraga, Bicol Region, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Southern Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will also have the same conditions.

According to the weather bureau, the entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.