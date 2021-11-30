PAGASA monitoring LPA off Southern Luzon

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Southern Luzon.

According to PAGASA, the Tropical Storm Nyatoh is so far located 1,330 kilometers east of Southern Luzon.

Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino and Aurora, however, will have cloudy skies with rains due to the northeast monsoon affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Visayas and Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy skies to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Visayas and Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.