PAGASA monitoring LPA off South Cotabato

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off South Cotabato.

PAGASA said so far, the LPA was located 1,010 km East of General Santos City.

Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the trough of the LPA.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley and the Cordillera Administrative Region, on the other hand, will have cloudy skies with light rains, this time due to the northeast monsoon affecting Northern Luzon.

Ilocos Region will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, this time due to localized thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, the eastern sections of Luzon and Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.