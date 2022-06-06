PAGASA monitoring LPA off Romblon

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Romblon.

According to PAGASA, the LPA is so far situated 60 kilometers off the area.

Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in Mimaropa as a result.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

According to PAGASA, Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will experience the same conditions.

The entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.