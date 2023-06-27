PAGASA monitoring LPA off Quezon

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Infanta, Quezon.

PAGASA said the Intertropical Convergence Zone is also affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

As a result, PAGASA said Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Cagayan Valley, Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms as a result.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.