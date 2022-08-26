PAGASA monitoring LPA off Polillo, Quezon

Mindanao affected by ITCZ

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Polillo, Quezon.

According to PAGASA, the Intertropical Convergence Zone is also affecting Mindanao.

PAGASA said CALABARZON, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Camarines Norte, and Camarines Sur will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, PAGASA will have light to moderate rains and slight to moderate coastal waters.