PAGASA monitoring LPA off Pangasinan

Southern Luzon, Visayas affected by southwest monsoon

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Pangasinan.

According to PAGASA, the southwest monsoon is also affecting Southern Luzon and Visayas.

Metro Manila, Visayas, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Pangasinan, Nueva Vizcaya, and Quirino, PAGASA said, will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the LPA located140 km north northwest of Dagupan City and the southwest monsoon.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.