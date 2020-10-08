PAGASA monitoring LPA off Palawan

Chan-hom outside PAR, southwest monsoon affecting parts of PHL

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Coron, Palawan.

PAGASA said the tropical cyclone it was monitoring, Chan-hom, was now located 1585 kilometers northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

The weather bureau said a southwest monsoon was also affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Metro Manila, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the LPA and the southwest monsoon.

Flashfloods or landslides due to scattered moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Davao Region, SOCCSKSARGEN, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, this time due to localized thunderstorms.

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley will have partly cloudy skies to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

PAGASA said this was due to the Northeasterly Surface Windflow.

Northern Luzon will have strong winds and rough coastal waters.

Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and CALABARZON will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.