PAGASA monitoring LPA off Palawan

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Palawan.

PAGASA said the LPA was so far 95 km east of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

It is embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao.

As a result, cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in Palawan.

Meanwhile, flash floods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.